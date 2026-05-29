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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Wangchuk disputes L-G Saxena’s version of meeting, says surprised to see his remarks

Wangchuk disputes L-G Saxena’s version of meeting, says surprised to see his remarks

Said meeting was held in a peaceful atmosphere where ideas were exchanged

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. FILE
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Two days after Lt Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena stated that activist Sonam Wangchuk was unsure of the origins of the Cockroach Janta Party, the latter on Thursday issued a clarification in which he said he was surprised to see the L-G’s remarks on social media.
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After a meeting with Wangchuk on May 26, the L-G of Ladakh had posted on X, “I cautioned Shri Wangchuk to abjure from weaving a misleading and provocative narrative, which vitiates public discourse. Democratic expression must not be taken as license for fabricating falsehoods and rabble rousing. He accepted that comparing the situation of Ladakh with Manipur was an error of judgement. He also said that he was unsure of the origins of the Cockroach Party and would study the motivations of its founders and revisit his stand, if necessary.”

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However, Wangchuk said he was surprised after coming across the L-G’s post on X, as the meeting was held in a peaceful atmosphere where ideas were exchanged.

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“How would you feel when someone calls you home, offers tea, asks about your work and discusses collaborations, and after you leave, you learn the host has posted online that he issued you a warning?” Wangchuk said in a video message posted on X.

He said this is what happened with him when the L-G invited him to his residence and discussed developmental works in the Union Territory. “The L-G also spoke about my statement on the Cockroach Janta Party and said he was concerned as my remarks were featured on newspaper front pages. He asked me to refrain from such statements. I responded that this is an expression of the country’s youth and the government should listen,” Wangchuk said in the video.

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“I told the L-G that if youth are demanding an overhaul of the examination system and resignation of the Education Minister, what is wrong in that? He said the Cockroach Janta Party is a foreign conspiracy against India and is being run by Pakistan, the US and others. I smiled as he said this to someone who had earlier been detained after making similar claims,” Wangchuk added.

Wangchuk said the meeting ended on a positive note and that the L-G invited him to an event the next day. “However, I was surprised to later see his post on X being circulated in national newspapers,” he said.

The Ladakh-based activist questioned the L-G, saying that if he wants to build mutual trust, he should focus on peace-building and confidence-building measures. “I also request the chief of the Cockroach Janta Party to convince me that their supporters are from India, then I will continue to support them. Even if 70 percent of their supporters on social media are from India, I will keep supporting them. But if it is proven that the party is being run by foreign powers, I will reconsider my position,” Wangchuk said.

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