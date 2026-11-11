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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Wangchuk issues SOS, questions 'rocket speed' rush for Ladakh hill council polls

Wangchuk issues SOS, questions 'rocket speed' rush for Ladakh hill council polls

Climate activist and Ladakh leaders urge Centre to defer Dec 4 LAHDC polls, citing harsh winter, likely low voter turnout and unresolved demands for constitutional safeguards

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 04:11 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, oppose the election timing and council format. Image: Screen grab from X @Wangchuk66
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With the Ladakh State Election Commission announcing December 4 as the polling date for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other regional leaders on Wednesday issued an “SOS appeal to the nation”, accusing the UT Administration of moving at “rocket speed” to conduct the polls despite widespread opposition over their timing and format.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said that while the Judicial Inquiry Commission report into the September 24 violence in Leh was progressing at a “snail’s pace”, the administration was rushing to conduct the council elections.

“While the Judicial Inquiry Commission report of September 24 incidents in Leh moves at snail’s pace, even after a year of the incidents, and the talks on restoration of democracy have broken down, the UT Administration is moving at rocket speed to conduct some kind of ‘Council Elections’ here, apparently to have people of their choice installed to negotiate on democracy and safeguards here,” he wrote.

Wangchuk said December and January were the coldest and snowiest months in Ladakh, with temperatures dipping below minus 30 degrees Celsius in several places. He added that nearly half of the region’s population migrates out during this period for education, holidays and pilgrimage.

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“Moreover, weather reports show heavy snow in that whole week. People in every region of Ladakh are protesting against the type of councils and manner of conduct of these elections,” Wangchuk added.

In a video message, leaders from Leh and Kargil, including Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan, appealed to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and citizens across the country to intervene.

They urged the leadership to address their concerns, warning that they might otherwise be forced to launch “peaceful but intense agitations to demonstrate pain”.

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The Leh Apex Body (LAB), one of the two Ladakh-based organisations engaged in talks with the Centre over the region’s demands, is set to resume its protest in Leh from Thursday.

A major point of contention is the timing of the LAHDC elections, with polling scheduled for December 4.

On Wednesday, Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan said she had submitted a detailed representation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking postponement of the proposed elections. The same concerns had also been conveyed to the Lieutenant-Governor of Ladakh, he said.

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Jan said that with the onset of harsh winter, senior citizens had already started migrating to warmer regions, while thousands of students would leave by late November and early December for education and coaching.

He added that snowfall and possible road closures could further restrict access to polling stations, affecting voter participation.

“I sincerely hope the Home Minister will consider these genuine concerns and take appropriate action in the larger interest of Ladakh and reschedule the elections, preferably after May, when conditions are more conducive and maximum voter participation can be ensured. Elections must ensure the participation of every eligible voter. The democratic rights of Ladakhis must not be compromised,” said Jan.

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