Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday questioned the Ladakh administration’s move to stop the commencement of classes and other activities at Desert Flower School in Leh, saying a parliamentary committee on education had recommended that its model be replicated across India.

The remarks came a day after the administration issued a notice to his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, founder and CEO of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), directing her to “refrain from proceeding with the commencement of classes and other activities” at the school.

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“HIS MAJESTY THE LG LADAKH'S FARMAAN ON OUR SCHOOL... There's a lot of raita spread on the internet/news about our school. They want it closed,” he wrote on X.

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Wangchuk said the parliamentary committee on education had recommended that the model be replicated across India.

“Victoria & Albert Museum London has a permanent display on it. Time Magazine featured it's projects in TIME 100 Climate solutions. And yet... They want it closed!” he said.

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The remarks came a day after the administration told the Sonam Wangchuk-founded school that allowing the activities to proceed could “prejudice” the proceedings already pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a statement, the Ladakh administration said Gitanjali Angmo had been warned against any action that could “prejudice the proceedings pending before the High Court”.

The administration pointed out that the matter concerning HIAL was already pending adjudication before the High Court.