Wangchuk questions rush for Ladakh hill council polls

With the Ladakh State Election Commission announcing December 4 as the polling date for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other regional leaders on Wednesday issued an “SOS appeal to the nation”, accusing the UT Administration of moving at “rocket speed” to conduct the polls despite widespread opposition to their timing and format.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said that while the Judicial Inquiry Commission's report into the September 24 violence in Leh was progressing at a “snail's pace”, the administration was rushing to conduct the council elections.

“While the Judicial Inquiry Commission report of the September 24 incidents in Leh moves at a snail's pace, even a year after the incidents, and the talks on restoration of democracy have broken down, the UT Administration is moving at rocket speed to conduct some kind of ‘Council Elections’ here, apparently to have people of their choice installed to negotiate on democracy and safeguards here,” he wrote.

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Wangchuk said December and January were the coldest and snowiest months in Ladakh, with temperatures dipping below minus 30°C in several places. He added that nearly half of the region's population migrates during this period for education, holidays and pilgrimage.

“Moreover, weather reports show heavy snow in that whole week. People in every region of Ladakh are protesting against the type of councils and manner of conduct of these elections,” Wangchuk added.

In a video message, leaders from Leh and Kargil, including Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan, appealed to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and citizens across the country to intervene.

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They urged the leadership to address their concerns, warning that they might otherwise be forced to launch “peaceful but intense agitations to demonstrate pain”.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB), one of the two Ladakh-based organisations engaged in talks with the Centre over the region's demands, is set to resume its protest in Leh from Thursday.

A major point of contention is the timing of the LAHDC elections, with polling scheduled for December 4.

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On Wednesday, Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan said he had submitted a detailed representation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking postponement of the proposed elections. The same concerns had also been conveyed to the Lieutenant-Governor of Ladakh, he said.

Jan said with the onset of the harsh winter, senior citizens had already started migrating to warmer regions, while thousands of students would leave by late November and early December for education and coaching.

He added that snowfall and possible road closures could further restrict access to polling stations, affecting voter participation.

“I sincerely hope the Home Minister will consider these genuine concerns and take appropriate action in the larger interest of Ladakh and reschedule the elections, preferably after May, when conditions are more conducive and maximum voter participation can be ensured. Elections must ensure the participation of every eligible voter. The democratic rights of Ladakhis must not be compromised,” Jan said.