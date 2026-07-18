DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Wangchuk risking his life to safeguard future of Gen Z: Mehbooba

Wangchuk risking his life to safeguard future of Gen Z: Mehbooba

Said refusal of government to engage with the protesting youth indicates a colonial mindset

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:09 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. FILE
Advertisement
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday the refusal of the elected government at the Centre to engage with the protesting youth at Jantar Mantar indicated a colonial mindset.
Advertisement

"The distressing scenes unfolding at Jantar Mantar, where Sonam Wangchuk is risking his life to safeguard the future of our Gen Z, evoke memories of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to liberate India from colonial rule. The British may have left, but the colonial mindset seems to endure," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir commented on Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing indefinite hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

Advertisement

"How else can one explain the indifference of a democratically elected government that remains so callous that it refuses to engage with the youth at Jantar Mantar, the very generation that will shape India's future?" Mufti asked.

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination began on June 20, while educator and climate activist Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since.

Advertisement

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities.

The outfit has called for a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

On Friday, Wangchuk asserted that he would "stay alive till July 20 at any cost", even as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day. Doctors warned that his prolonged fast had reached a critical stage and the next phase could be alarming, with the possibility of organ damage if the hunger strike continued.

Wangchuk, however, had refused to call off the fast, saying ending it without any response from the government would send a wrong message.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts