Wangchuk’s associates tortured by Ladakh police, claims wife

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has alleged that two staff members of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL)—Dr Setan Norbu and Stan Zinulo—were detained and subjected to “mental and physical torture” by Ladakh police to extract information about Wangchuk and the institute. She claimed that the authorities were “brutally beating them” while in custody.

While Ladakh police have accused Wangchuk of inciting violence through provocative speeches and alleged links to Pakistan, Angmo rejected these charges as “false and baseless.”

Referring to the protests in Ladakh on September 24, which turned violent and resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to several others, Angmo alleged that security forces escalated the situation. “One protester was shot in the head, another in the heart. This was not done to maintain peace,” she said, asserting that the violence was a consequence of the administration’s handling rather than the protesters’ actions.

Angmo also criticised the government’s claims of inclusive governance in Ladakh through dialogue with local bodies, arguing that decisions are made unilaterally and public participation exists only on paper. She accused the Union Territory administration of corruption and said that policies were being formulated by officials unfamiliar with Ladakh’s unique ecological and cultural context.

On the government’s assertions of development since Ladakh attained Union Territory status, Angmo countered that education and employment opportunities remain poor, connectivity issues persist, and projects like the Sindhu Central University exist only on paper.

She further stated that 26 protesters recently released by the government were among more than 70 detained during the unrest and questioned why the others have yet to be freed, calling the initial detentions wrongful. “Ladakh was peaceful before UT status. Violence has happened now because of direct interference by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the UT administration,” she said.

Angmo added that Ladakhis had “lost trust” in the government’s ability to address their concerns and warned that the Centre would need to work “twice as hard” to restore confidence.

“The government must first restore trust, release all detained protesters, allow free communication, and engage sincerely with people’s representatives rather than controlling the narrative through the administration,” she said. “The way forward lies in dialogue and listening to the genuine concerns of Ladakhis rather than silencing voices through arrests and restrictions.”