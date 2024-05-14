Wanted criminal slapped with PSA

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 13

A wanted criminal was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act and lodged in Jammu’s high-security Kot Bhalwal Jail, police said on Monday. Sonu alias Ranjha, a resident of Valmiki Colony, was named in a number of cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a police spokesperson said.

The Public Safety Act<is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

Sonu was wanted under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, based on a warrant issued by the District Magistrate, Jammu.

“He has been involved in various criminal activities, including cases registered under the IPC, Arms Act, and the NDPS Act. Notably, FIRs have been filed against him under IPC Sections 341, 307, 323, and 452, along with violations of the Arms Act and NDPS Act,” an official informed.

The official said that the successful apprehension of Sonu was made possible through diligent efforts and the effective utilisation of human intelligence by the Jammu police, particularly in the South Zone. Raids conducted in Valmiki Nagar led to his arrest.

“The warrant against Sonu was executed, and he has been lodged in the Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. This achievement underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and security in the region,” the official said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu