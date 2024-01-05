Wanted Hizbul operative held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

The Delhi Police have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist linked with multiple terrorism cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has identified the accused as Javed Ahmed Mattu.

Special Cell CP HGS Dhaliwal said, “Mattu was involved in 11 known terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. He is a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen group operating in the area of North Kashmir, particularly Sopore.”

The police said he was also under the radar of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and will now being questioned jointly by the police and the NIA.

Mattu had come to Delhi to collect arms and ammunition from his associates. It was informed that Pakistan-based handler would be coordinating the delivery of arms and ammunition and Mattu would carry out terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and another place on the instructions of his Pakistan-based handler, the police added.

The police have recovered a 9-mm star pistol with six live cartridges, a magazine, and a stolen Santro car.

