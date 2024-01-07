Wanted in fraud case, 2 brothers held in Punjab

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 6

A special team of the Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch (Jammu) apprehended two absconders who are accused of committing a fraud of Rs 1.64 crore and were on run for the past four years.

The accused Jatin, alias Raja, and Jatinder, alias Poot, both brothers and resident of Mukerian in Punjab were arrested from Mukerian in a case under Sections 409, 411, 414, 420, 447-A and 34 of the IPC and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for their involvement in running inter-state bookie business and illegally siphoning of Rs 1.64 crore of the Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government. The cashier of the department is also a co-accused in the case.

“Both the accused were among four co-accused in the FIR. The other accused Nikhil Gandral, a resident of Greater Kailash Jammu and Inderpal Singh, a resident of Nanak Nagar, Jammu, were already chargesheeted in the case,” said an official.

