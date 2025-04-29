DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Wanted mention of Pakistan in resolution: LoP

Wanted mention of Pakistan in resolution: LoP

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma on Monday said that the mention of Pakistan should have been there in the resolution that was passed in the J&K Assembly.
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 06:07 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
LoP Sunil Sharma speaks in the Assembly in Jammu on Monday. PTI
Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma on Monday said that the mention of Pakistan should have been there in the resolution that was passed in the J&K Assembly.

While talking to the reporters outside the Assembly, Sharma said, “I urged for some amendments in the resolution. We wanted that ‘Pakistan’ word is given a place in the resolution so that a message is given. Our MLA Pawan Gupta raised the issue inside the Assembly and I endorsed it.”

“As a citizen of India and member of BJP, I have trust in my Prime Minister. Whatever steps are taken by the government will be in favour of the country,” Sharma told reporters.

Inside the Assembly, Sharma earlier said that after Pakistan was defeated in all wars since Independence of India, “it decided that by sponsoring some people, this war can be forwarded so that their narrative keeps working”.

Sunil Sharma, while paying homage to the victims of the Pahalgam attack, said that J&K is a paradise on Earth, where people come to spend joyful moments of their life. He said that humanity has been shattered by this inhuman act and the whole country is in grief and shock.

Sharma said that a united voice in this difficult time is necessary to make these nefarious designs of terrorists unsuccessful. He added that no words can compensate the loss of victims’ families of this horrible tragedy but the House wants to convey to the nation that people of J&K are badly hurt by this inhuman incident and share their sympathies with all the victim families from across the country.

He also said that J&K people have given befitting reply to the terrorists by exhibiting brotherhood and unity while condemning this heinous act.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

