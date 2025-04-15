Waqf Act assault on Muslims’ rights, claims Tarigami

CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act is an assault on the rights of the Muslim minority community.

“During the party Congress in Madurai, delegates from across the country, including those with deep associations with the faith, writers and people who have dedicated their lives to political and social matters unanimously concluded that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is a serious infringement on the rights of the Muslim minority community,” Tarigami said.

He said such measures threaten the democratic framework and constitutional values of the country.

Advertisement

“This is what we highlighted there. Because of such actions, the democratic fabric and constitutional structure of our country are being weakened,” he said.