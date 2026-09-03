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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'War-like stores' unearthed in Reasi forest; grenade, ammo recovered

'War-like stores' unearthed in Reasi forest; grenade, ammo recovered

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PTI
Reasi/Jammu, Updated At : 11:48 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Security forces on Thursday unearthed a weapons cache during a search operation in Reasi district, recovering a pistol, a grenade and 184 rounds of ammunition, officials said.

Acting on specific inputs from the local Army intelligence unit, a search operation was conducted by security forces in the dense forests of Khataji Ridge in Mahore area of the district, officials said.

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During the operation, forces recovered war-like stores, including 140 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, 19 rounds of PIKA (machine gun) ammunition, 25 rounds of pistol ammunition, one pistol, one grenade, six cassettes and an AK magazine.

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Further investigation has been initiated in connection with the recovery, officials added.

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