Ward officer caught taking bribe, held

A ward officer of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for demanding and accepting a bribe, the agency said on Friday.
A spokesperson said the agency registered an instant case against Ward Officer Safakadal on Thursday based on a complaint.
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“It was alleged that the accused ward officer demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to permit the continuation of minor renovation work at the complainant’s residence.
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“The CBI laid a trap on October 15 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. The accused has been arrested,” the spokesperson said.
He said further investigation is in progress.
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