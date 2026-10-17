Ward officer caught taking bribe, held

A ward officer of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for demanding and accepting a bribe, the agency said on Friday.

A spokesperson said the agency registered an instant case against Ward Officer Safakadal on Thursday based on a complaint.

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“It was alleged that the accused ward officer demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to permit the continuation of minor renovation work at the complainant’s residence.

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“The CBI laid a trap on October 15 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. The accused has been arrested,” the spokesperson said.

He said further investigation is in progress.