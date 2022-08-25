Warning issued against misuse of Army uniform

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 24

The Army on Wednesday warned against unauthorised sale of outfits resembling its combat uniforms. It will soon start taking legal action against the shopkeepers selling the same, an official said.

To ensure that Army uniform is not misused, the military police of the Northern Command, along with Udhampur policemen, carried out an awareness campaign.

“With the unveiling of new combat uniform in January this year, the Army had applied to the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks. It is expected to get the Intellectual Property Rights soon,” said an Army spokesperson. He said easy access to the Army uniform is a security threat. “Sale of the Army uniform in the open market affords easy availability to anyone, hence pose vulnerabilities for the security of military establishments and personnel. Now, the Army has chalked out plans to take tough action against the dealers who are selling the uniform unauthorisedly,” he added.