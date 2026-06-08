Was told to leave Maharashtra hotel: J&K BJP leader alleges bias

A Kashmir-based BJP leader on Sunday alleged that he was discriminated against by a hotel in Aurangabad of Maharashtra where he was asked to leave after an hour.

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Sajid Yousuf Shah, who is associated with the media wing of the party, alleged that he experienced something that left him deeply saddened. “After checking into a hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, I was later (after an hour) asked to leave because of concerns linked to my Kashmiri identity. The owner was courteous and candid. He acknowledged that the decision was unfair and hurtful, but said he was following instructions. I appreciated his honesty and left without any confrontation. I am not sharing this to seek sympathy or assign blame. I share it because such moments remind us that while laws can unite a nation, trust and understanding take longer to build,” he said in a post on X.

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He further stated that for decades, countless Kashmiris have worked to strengthen the bonds between J&K and the rest of India.

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“Most Indians have welcomed us with warmth and respect. Yet incidents like this show that stereotypes and apprehensions persist. My faith in India and its people remains unshaken. I hope we continue moving toward a future where no citizen is judged by their region, faith or identity, but by their character and conduct. That is the India we must strive for,” he stated.