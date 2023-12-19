Waste mgmt plan to be formulated for Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 18

The District Environment Committee (DEC) of Doda has been tasked to formulate an environment plan regarding waste management.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh convened a meeting of all members of DEC and discussed the formulation of District Environment Plan (DEP) 2024.

The committee includes members from Forest Department, Municipal Council among others who will be responsible for the formulation of the plan and its uploading in the designated portal by the end of December 2023 after taking inputs from the concerned departments.

It was informed that the DEP-2024 will be centred around multiple thematic points which includes management of plastic waste, bio-medical waste, construction and demolition waste, hazardous waste, E-waste, domestic sewerage, industrial waste, as well as water quality management, wet land conservation and management, air quality management, mining activities management, and noise pollution management besides micro plans on other factors affecting natural environment.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar Bharti, who is DEC nodal officer, issued directions to all members to submit the inputs and plans pertaining to their departments to the designated committee within two days, so that the consolidated DEP is approved and put on execution within the stipulated time frame.

The DC reiterated that environment protection plan is an important step in the interest of future generations. “We all must take the opportunity to contribute for better and healthy future for our coming generations. We must own the responsibility to save the environment and protect and improve the biodiversity around us,” the DC said.

