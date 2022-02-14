Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman’s English takes social media by storm

Srinagar, February 14
A 36-second video of an elderly Kashmiri woman flaunting her newly acquired English skills has taken the internet by storm.
The video, which was originally uploaded on Twitter by one Syed Sleet Shah, has found its way to other platforms such as Whatsapp and Facebook as well.
The circle of life ! ??— Syed Sleet Shah (@Sleet_Shah) February 14, 2022
They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables ! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life ! ?? pic.twitter.com/NxQ7EHjAwZ
The young man names certain fruit, vegetables and animals in Kashmiri and asks the woman, clad in traditional attire and easily looks to be in her 80s, to identify them in English.
Though she falters the first time while identifying ‘cat’, she then makes up for it by pronouncing the animal as ‘kyaet’, and her overbearing Kashmiri pronunciation seems to have won over the people.
She goes on to identify onion, apple, garlic and dog in a unique accent, and the video has become a social media hit.
Although the location of the woman is not known, the accent of the man recording the video suggests that they belong to a rural district of the valley.
Many Twitter users responded with kind comments on the post.
“The fluency of Kashmiris in English - even of people in their 80s is always impressive - ia (is) it because the languages have a mother root?” one of the users wrote.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...
Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur
Slams the Centre over farm bills
Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram
According to police transfers ordered by the Haryana governm...
Resolve anomaly of Generals getting lower pay than juniors within six month, HC to Centre
There have been instances where even an officer of the rank ...