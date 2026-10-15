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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Watch: J&K bureaucrat calls woman officer ‘bloody shit’ during meeting, sparks row

Watch: J&K bureaucrat calls woman officer ‘bloody shit’ during meeting, sparks row

Incident takes place during an official review meeting chaired by 2010-batch IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, currently the Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:58 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan during an official virtual meeting on Thursday. Video grab: @IltijaMufti_/X
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A senior Jammu and Kashmir bureaucrat has triggered a row after calling a woman officer “bloody shit” during a virtual official meeting and telling her that he could “always talk to her like this”.

The incident took place during an official review meeting chaired by 2010-batch IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, currently the Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department. Several officers attended the meeting virtually.

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During the meeting, Ranjan questioned Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Beenish Wani, who is currently posted as Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal, about the role of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM).

“Why do you need NRLM? If this is to be done by others, do you have to only write letters? And you will seek the medal. They are just a helping tool; they have never been the main authority,” Ranjan said, according to a video of the meeting.

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In response, Wani said that the NRLM was not the main authority but was needed to assist them. Her response appeared to anger Ranjan, who told her to “shut up” and stop speaking.

Wani asked him to allow her to explain her position and questioned why he was shouting at her. “Madam, chup baithati ho ki nahin (will you keep quiet or not)?” Ranjan said, adding, “How dare you talk to me like this?”

He then told the officer, “You are bloody shit. I can always talk to you like this.”

Wani retorted that he could not call her “shit”.

During the meeting, Ranjan also turned to another officer and asked for an order suspending Wani to be issued. “Get out,” he told Wani.

Wani responded, “To hell with you,” and left the meeting.

Speaking to The Tribune, Wani said the incident occurred during a review meeting on Wednesday, when Ranjan subjected her to harassment.

“This shouldn’t happen. An officer cannot be harassed like this. I have approached the higher authorities, and I have been assured that the matter would be looked into,” she said.

Ranjan could not be reached for comment.

Ranjan has faced controversies in the past. In 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered his suspension following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the issuance of a large number of arms licences allegedly on the basis of forged documents. He was reinstated in 2021.

In 2025, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations as part of an investigation into the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets by Ranjan.

Iltija Mufti seeks IAS officer’s suspension

While tagging Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J&K LG Manoj Sinha on X, PDP leader Iltija Mufti demanded suspension of the IAS officer.

The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee also “strongly condemned” the use of “abusive language” against JKAS officer Wani.

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