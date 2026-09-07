Water-based adventure activities restricted in Ladakh after tourist’s death

In an order, the district administration of Sham imposed restrictions on all water-based activities across the district.

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“In view of the increase in the water level of the Indus River and the incidence of a mishap reported in the Zanskar River near Kilima while undertaking rafting/kayaking activities, in which one foreign national unfortunately lost her life, the district administration, Sham, imposed restrictions on all water-based adventure activities. Therefore, no person, agency, adventure activity operator, organisation or any other entity shall undertake, organise or conduct any such activities without written permission from the office of the District Magistrate, Sham,” the order read.

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The order warned that any violation would be dealt with in accordance with the applicable rules and laws against the person or entity found responsible.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Nubra, which is visited by a large number of domestic and international tourists, has also imposed restrictions on water-based adventure activities in rivers in the district.

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The order stated that the Shyok and Nubra rivers are increasingly being utilised for rafting, kayaking and other adventure and recreational activities by tourists, visitors and operators.

“Such activities involve inherent risks associated with river depth, water flow, currents, weather conditions, terrain and other unforeseen factors, which may pose serious hazards to the safety and lives of participants, particularly in the absence of adequate safety assessment and requisite safety measures,” the order read.

It stated that in the interest of public safety and the prevention of accidents, mishaps, untoward incidents and loss of human life, it was considered necessary to regulate all water-based adventure activities and sports, including rafting, kayaking and other high-altitude adventure activities such as zip-lining, being undertaken within the territorial jurisdiction of Nubra, until a comprehensive safety assessment, inspection and risk evaluation is carried out and all requisite safety standards, precautions, equipment and regulatory measures are duly put in place by the concerned agencies.

“Therefore, it is hereby ordered that rafting, kayaking and other similar water-based adventure activities, as well as other high-altitude adventure activities, including zip-lining, within the territorial jurisdiction of Nubra, shall remain restricted with immediate effect. No person, agency, adventure activity operator, organisation or any other entity shall undertake, organise, conduct, operate or facilitate any such activity without obtaining prior written permission from the District Magistrate, Nubra,” the order read.

Ladakh is renowned for its majestic mountains, pristine rivers and breathtaking landscapes, with adventure tourism being one of the important pillars of its economy.

The UT recorded 3,30,332 tourist arrivals from January to July this year, against the total of 3,35,872 tourists recorded during the entire calendar year 2025.

As per official figures, compared to 3,349 foreign tourists who visited Ladakh in June 2025, the number of foreign visitors rose to 6,680 in June 2026, registering a jump of 99.46 per cent. The increase reflects Ladakh’s growing popularity among international travellers seeking high-altitude adventure, culture, spirituality and sustainable tourism experiences.