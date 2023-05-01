Water shortage worries Leh civic body

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 30

With the onset of the summer season, members of the Municipal Committee of Leh town, which witnesses influx of thousands of tourists, have asked the authorities concerned to ensure water supply.

A delegation of the Municipal Committee, led by its president Ishey Namgyal, called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) at Raj Niwas.

Ishey informed the L-G about the eroding traditional water reservoirs used for storing water and raised the issue of depleting groundwater. He sought instructions to the Irrigation and Flood Control Division, along with the Jal Shakti Department, to conduct a detailed survey of the water flow system in Leh town, including the reservoirs with the involvement of local stakeholders and to frame water usage policy.

PWD Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu informed about the report being prepared by Tata Consultancy Services to explore the possibility of 24x7 water supply in Leh. He also informed about the survey on the number of nullahs and mapping of underground water along with the borewells in Leh town.

These studies/surveys would help in addressing issues of drinking water, underground water and water conservation in Leh town, it was informed.

Ishey raised the issue about Leh Nullah (Tokpo) and informed the L-G about the damage to it due to the flash flood in 2010. He also informed that the residents of Leh town were facing a lot of issues due to the destruction of their crops, horticulture plantations and trees due to inundation.

He sought L-G’s intervention in the implementation of the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department for the early restoration of the nullah.