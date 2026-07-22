Water supply restored in 22 hamlets of flood-hit Kargil through temporary measures

The administration in a swift action has restored drinking water supply in 22 most flash flood-affected areas of Kargil district through temporary arrangements while permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure is underway on a war footing, officials said.

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The recent flash flood caused extensive damage to infiltration galleries, collection chambers, pipelines and headworks, disrupting gravity-based water supply schemes across several villages in the district on Monday and Tuesday.

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Officials said the public health engineering department, with the support of local residents and field staff, restored water supply through emergency measures, including submersible pumps, temporary pipeline connections, water tankers and the revival of old water supply schemes wherever feasible.

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Permanent restoration works are being carried out simultaneously with men and machinery deployed at multiple locations, they said.

In Latoo, the old water supply scheme has been restored and all four public stand posts are functional. However, the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme remains suspended after its sluice chamber was filled with silt and clay, with restoration work in progress, they said.

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At Budgam and Karkitchoo, where infiltration galleries were severely damaged, water is being supplied through submersible pumps and temporary pipeline connections, they said.

Temporary arrangements have also ensured drinking water supply in Choskore through submersible pumps, and water tankers, while emergency supplies are continuing in Shakar, where restoration work is progressing despite intermittent rainfall, they said.

Officials said water tankers and water carriers are supplying water to affected habitations in Silmoo, where seven water supply schemes and the village submersible pump have already been restored.

In Yokma, Kharboo, temporary water supply is being maintained through a water carrier vehicle while damaged pipelines and collection chambers are being repaired. Water supply to the local government middle school is being maintained through a submersible pump.

In the Left Sub-Division, water supply has been restored through submersible pumps in Nagma Kussar and through the old water supply scheme and pumps in Thang Dumbur.

The department said water supply schemes have also been restored in Fraith Khalamarpo, Purthikchey Thangboo, Thilla Brok, Khouws, Stakpa, Thasgam, Sangrah Thang, Youljuk Maita, Kharchay Khar, Stainkung and Printee Panikhar, with tanker services supplementing water supply in areas where infrastructure remains damaged.

At Kargee, the water supply scheme continues to function despite damage to the main pipeline and collection chamber caused by an avalanche, officials said, adding that permanent repairs will be undertaken shortly.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to restoring all damaged drinking water supply schemes at the earliest and ensuring uninterrupted access to safe drinking water for affected residents.

Officials said field staff are working round-the-clock under difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions and acknowledged the cooperation extended by local communities during the restoration process.