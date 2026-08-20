‘We are Gen Z’: Tourist’s outburst over road closure goes viral

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A video of a woman in Ladakh’s Kargil shouting, “We are Gen-Z and we won’t tolerate this nonsense”, after a road closure due to VIP movement has gone viral on social media, even drawing a reaction from J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

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Ladakh Police sources said the incident took place on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 25, when one-way traffic was being allowed because of the movement of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Army Chief amid adverse weather conditions.

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Officials said the woman objected to the road closure and the episode was recorded on a mobile phone. The video has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman, apparently a tourist, is seen shouting, “We are Gen-Z, and we won’t tolerate this nonsense”, while claiming that the road had been closed for five hours.

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She is also heard saying, “They have been doing it with Kashmiris and now they are doing it with tourists.”

Reacting to the video, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that “we are Gen Z” has become the new “jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai”.

“The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront,” he said.