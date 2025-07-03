DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / We hope to welcome yatris in full-fledged state next year: J&K Dy CM

We hope to welcome yatris in full-fledged state next year: J&K Dy CM

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amarnath pilgrims arrive at the Nunwan Base Camp at Pahalgam on Wednesday. PTI
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday said the National Conference-led government hopes to greet the Amarnath yatris in a full-fledged state next time.

Advertisement

Choudhary made the remark as he, along with NC MLA Sajad Shaheen and District Development Council chairperson Ramban Shamshad Shan, received the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims in Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir valley.

The batch has reached Kashmir valley, from where the 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high shrine will commence on July 3.

Advertisement

“Today, we are welcoming them (pilgrims) to a Union Territory. But we pray to Bhole Shankar (lord Shiva) to be kind and listen to our collective yearning so that the next time these pilgrims come, we welcome them not in a UT, but in a full-fledged state,” the deputy chief minister told reporters.

“There is a festival...we are standing in Banal, where Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs have come together to welcome the pilgrims. This is the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, its brotherhood and hospitality,” Choudhary added.

Advertisement

The minister said the security forces and civil administration are on the job to ensure a smooth yatra. “Lt Governor is looking at the security aspect of the yatra, but the rest of the arrangements, like water and electricity, are in the hands of the Jammu and Kashmir government, and there will be no carelessness,” he said.

“The yatra will be successful and peaceful,” he said, adding, the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country are brave and not scared of bullets and bombs.

“I am here to give a message to the people that J&K is as beautiful and safe as any other region in the country. We stand with our countrymen and they should feel at home in J&K,” Choudhary said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts