Weapons dropped by drone along border in RS Pura recovered, Lashkar terror bid foiled

Jammu, February 24
Police recovered a huge quantity of weapons dropped by a drone along the International Border in RS Pura sector here, officials said.
A search operation was launched by the special operations group (SOG) of the police following information about a drone activity and dropping of weapons by Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and The Resistance Force (TRF) at the behest of ISI in RS Pura-Arnia area in Jammu district, a senior police officer said.
The operation led to the recovery of one pistol with two magazines and 70 rounds, three detonators, three remote-controlled IEDs, three bottles of explosives, one bundle of cortex wire, two-timer IEDs and six grenades at Treva village of Arnia sector, the officials said.
The explosives were dropped by a drone, which is reported to have intruded into the Indian side in Arnia belt of R S Pura from across the border, they said.
The dropping of explosives suggests a major terror plan of the LET and the TRF, which has been foiled, the police officer said.
An FIR under relevant sections law has been registered at police station Arnia and further investigation into the matter case is on, the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...