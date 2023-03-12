Weapons, narcotics seized near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, March 12
Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) recovered small arms and narcotics from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
Two pistols, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and heroin was among the recoveries made, they said.
They said the recovery was made by the troops from the forward area of Lam in Nowshera sector during an early morning search operation.
The operation was still going on and further details were awaited, the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...
Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war
Dera has a huge following and all parties are eyeing its sup...
PM Modi to open multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka today
Will launch Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, IIT-Dharwad and wor...
Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight
After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed ov...
Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam
Disposed of body parts at different places, including Railwa...