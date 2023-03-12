Weapons, narcotics seized near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, March 12

Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) recovered small arms and narcotics from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Two pistols, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and heroin was among the recoveries made, they said.

They said the recovery was made by the troops from the forward area of Lam in Nowshera sector during an early morning search operation.

The operation was still going on and further details were awaited, the officials said.

