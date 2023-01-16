Weapons seized from hideout in Poonch

PTI

Poonch, January 15

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in border district of Poonch, leading to the recovery of a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives.

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the police and the Army at Bahian Wali village in Surankote. Three AK assault rifles, 10 grenades and some ammunition were seized. No one was arrested during the operation, which was going on when the last reports were received, officials said.