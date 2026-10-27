DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Welcome change as more & more women take to gyms, aerobics

Welcome change as more & more women take to gyms, aerobics

With rise in nuclear families, they are getting time to focus on fitness

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Young girls and middle-age women visit fitness centres in Jammu city at different times of the day. Photo for representation only
Advertisement

The rise in the number of gyms and fitness studios across Jammu city points to a change that goes beyond the expansion of the fitness industry. These spaces are attracting women from different age groups, suggesting that there is a change in how the women view health, exercise and personal well-being. Interestingly, there are some gyms and aerobics centres that are being run by the women in the city areas. Young girls and mid-age women visit these centres at different times of the day.

It was for a long time that the fitness centres and gyms were perceived as a male-dominated space, especially in Jammu where the society is still largely conservative. Body and muscle building were associated with the male gender, due to which females remained away from gyms.

Advertisement

The participation of women in these fitness centres was also limited, as they remained busy in household chores, and walking was seen as a more common form of physical activity for them. However, with the rise of nuclear families even in Jammu, the women are getting personal time to focus on their fitness, due to which they are joining aerobic classes and making exercise part of their daily routines.

Advertisement

College students, working professionals and homemakers in their 40s are also increasingly exploring activities at these centres.

Neete Kaur, 46, an athlete and a fitness trainer who runs her own all-women aerobics centre in Jammu, said that many women have turned into fitness enthusiasts during recent times in Jammu. “Women in their 40s who have school-going children visit my aerobics centre in the evening where they focus on their fitness. The trend has increased during the recent years,” Kaur said.

Advertisement

The growing participation of women in the fitness regime also reflects change in priorities. In a society where a balance in professional commitments with family responsibilities is given prominence, setting aside time for physical fitness is always not easy.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts