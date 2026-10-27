Welcome change as more & more women take to gyms, aerobics

The rise in the number of gyms and fitness studios across Jammu city points to a change that goes beyond the expansion of the fitness industry. These spaces are attracting women from different age groups, suggesting that there is a change in how the women view health, exercise and personal well-being. Interestingly, there are some gyms and aerobics centres that are being run by the women in the city areas. Young girls and mid-age women visit these centres at different times of the day.

It was for a long time that the fitness centres and gyms were perceived as a male-dominated space, especially in Jammu where the society is still largely conservative. Body and muscle building were associated with the male gender, due to which females remained away from gyms.

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The participation of women in these fitness centres was also limited, as they remained busy in household chores, and walking was seen as a more common form of physical activity for them. However, with the rise of nuclear families even in Jammu, the women are getting personal time to focus on their fitness, due to which they are joining aerobic classes and making exercise part of their daily routines.

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College students, working professionals and homemakers in their 40s are also increasingly exploring activities at these centres.

Neete Kaur, 46, an athlete and a fitness trainer who runs her own all-women aerobics centre in Jammu, said that many women have turned into fitness enthusiasts during recent times in Jammu. “Women in their 40s who have school-going children visit my aerobics centre in the evening where they focus on their fitness. The trend has increased during the recent years,” Kaur said.

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The growing participation of women in the fitness regime also reflects change in priorities. In a society where a balance in professional commitments with family responsibilities is given prominence, setting aside time for physical fitness is always not easy.