West Bengal tourist missing near Kupwara LoC

A tourist from West Bengal went missing from the Teetwal area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, prompting a manhunt after his Aadhaar card was allegedly found to be fake, officials said on Sunday.

They said 38-year-old Sanjay Sardar, a resident of Kolkata, went missing on Saturday after leaving behind his Aadhaar card and other personal belongings at a guest house in Teetwal.

Advertisement

Sardar had arrived alone at Tangdhar and obtained permission to visit the area from the Kralpora police station, officials said. After local authorities in Teetwal lodged the missing report, officials launched a manhunt. Officials said using cellphone tracking technology, they found Sardar’s phone active in the Chenani area of Udhampur district, along the Jammu-Srinagar highway.