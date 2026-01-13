Western disturbance likely to end dry spell in Kashmir

A western disturbance is expected to hit Kashmir from January 16, raising hopes for a fresh spell of light to moderate snowfall in the Valley, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Department officials, a weak Wester Disturbance is likely to affect the weather system in the region on Friday, followed by a stronger system three days later.

While the higher reaches have received snow this winter, the plains continue to face a prolonged dry spell. This lack of precipitation has led to an increase in suspended particulate matter, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Srinagar hovering around the 180 mark.

On Monday evening, the AQI in the summer capital reached as high as 500.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions intensified across the Valley as minimum temperatures dropped on Monday night. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius on Monday night, down from minus 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said.

Sonamarg in Ganderbal district was the coldest place in the Valley at minus 7.0 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. In north Kashmir, the ski resort of Gulmarg saw the mercury settle at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Other places like Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag and Kupwara registered minus 1.6 and minus 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively. The region is currently in the "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day period of extreme cold that began on December 21 and ends on January 30.

During this time, temperatures frequently drop well below the freezing point and the chance of snowfall is highest. However, the plains have remained without snow so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the weather is likely to remain dry but cloudy till January 21.