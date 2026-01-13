DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Western disturbance likely to end dry spell in Kashmir

Western disturbance likely to end dry spell in Kashmir

Sonamarg in Ganderbal district was the coldest place in the Valley at -7°C

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:42 PM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A woman walks over a wooden bridge in the interiors of Dal Lake on a winter morning in Srinagar. Reuters
Advertisement

A western disturbance is expected to hit Kashmir from January 16, raising hopes for a fresh spell of light to moderate snowfall in the Valley, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the Meteorological Department officials, a weak Wester Disturbance is likely to affect the weather system in the region on Friday, followed by a stronger system three days later.

Advertisement

While the higher reaches have received snow this winter, the plains continue to face a prolonged dry spell. This lack of precipitation has led to an increase in suspended particulate matter, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Srinagar hovering around the 180 mark.

Advertisement

On Monday evening, the AQI in the summer capital reached as high as 500.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions intensified across the Valley as minimum temperatures dropped on Monday night. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius on Monday night, down from minus 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said.

Advertisement

Sonamarg in Ganderbal district was the coldest place in the Valley at minus 7.0 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. In north Kashmir, the ski resort of Gulmarg saw the mercury settle at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Other places like Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag and Kupwara registered minus 1.6 and minus 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively. The region is currently in the "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day period of extreme cold that began on December 21 and ends on January 30.

During this time, temperatures frequently drop well below the freezing point and the chance of snowfall is highest. However, the plains have remained without snow so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the weather is likely to remain dry but cloudy till January 21.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts