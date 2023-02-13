WhatsApp call-aided delivery in snow-hit Keran

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, February 12

A WhatsApp video call came to the rescue of a pregnant woman in the frontier town of Keran after heavy snowfall blocked the only surface link connecting it to Kashmir and also made airlifting her impossible. Shahida Hameed of Kalas, a village along the LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara, arrived at the Public Health Centre (PHC), Keran, late on Friday evening with severe pain.

She had developed multiple complications, including eclampsia and episiotomy, doctors said. Shahida needed to be shifted to a higher health facility, but bad weather did not allow the authorities to airlift her.

The general physician at the Keran health centre was forced to find an alternative for saving the pregnant woman and ensure a safe delivery.

They made a video call to a gynaecologist, Dr Parvaiz Ahmad, in Kupwara to help them in handling the delivery procedure.

“On Friday night, we received a patient in labour at the Keran PHC with multiple pregnancy-related complications,” the Block Medical Officer of Kralpora, Dr Mir Mohammad Shafi, said.

“The patient was induced into labour and after six hours, a healthy baby girl was born. Currently both the baby and the mother are under observation and doing fine,” Dr Shafi said.