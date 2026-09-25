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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / White replaces sky-blue as Ladakh Traffic Police gets new uniform

White replaces sky-blue as Ladakh Traffic Police gets new uniform

New attire approved by LG VK Saxena to improve visibility and give traffic personnel a smart, professional identity

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PTI
Leh/Jammu, Updated At : 05:38 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Traffic Police has adopted a new white uniform, replacing its earlier sky-blue attire, following approval from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, officials said. Image credit/X @LokNiwasLadakh
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Ladakh Traffic Police has adopted a new white uniform, replacing its earlier sky-blue attire, following approval from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, officials said.

The change has been introduced to improve the visibility of traffic personnel and give the force a smart, neat and uniform appearance while performing duties on roads across the Union territory, officials said.

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The earlier sky-blue attire closely resembled the uniform of several local schools, at times making traffic personnel less distinguishable from the crowd, they said.

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The white uniform is expected to provide the traffic police a more distinctive visual identity and enhance their visibility while regulating traffic and assisting road users.

Saxena said the change was aimed at providing the traffic police with a fresh and professional identity and enhancing their overall appearance while on duty.

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He expressed hope that the new uniform would further strengthen the sense of discipline and pride among traffic police personnel as they discharge their responsibilities, the officials said.

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