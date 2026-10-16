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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Who is IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan? From arms licence case to fresh controversy in J&K

Who is IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan? From arms licence case to fresh controversy in J&K

A 2010-batch IAS officer originally from Bihar, Ranjan is currently serving as Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, with the additional charge of Administrative Secretary of the Skill Development Department

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 06:26 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, who is at the centre of a major controversy in Jammu and Kashmir over his remarks against a woman officer during an official meeting, has faced controversies in the past as well.

A 2010-batch IAS officer originally from Bihar, Ranjan is currently serving as Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, with the additional charge of Administrative Secretary of the Skill Development Department.

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This is not the first time Ranjan has faced controversy.

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In 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered his suspension following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged issuance of a large number of arms licences on the basis of forged documents. Following his arrest, a Srinagar-based court remanded him to 10 days of CBI custody in the case.

During the investigation, Ranjan and former JKAS officer Itrit Hussain Rafiqui allegedly surfaced as being involved in the case. Both had served as district magistrates in Kupwara at different times.

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Ranjan was reinstated by the J&K administration in 2021 and subsequently posted as Additional Secretary in the Revenue Department.

In January 2025, the Centre accorded sanction for his prosecution in connection with the arms licence case.

Later that year, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations as part of an investigation into the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets by Ranjan. The agency said it had registered a case against him after analysing his assets during its investigation into the arms licence cases.

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered an “in-depth inquiry into the matter of alleged misconduct” by Ranjan following the latest controversy.

During an official virtual meeting, Ranjan allegedly made derogatory remarks against Beenish Wani, a JKAS officer currently posted as Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal.

“You are bloody shit. I can always talk to you like this… I am your boss,” Ranjan reportedly told Wani during the meeting.

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