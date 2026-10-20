Why are J-K MBBS, BDS interns resuming protests? Here’s what to know

Medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday will be resuming protests after the government “failed to fulfil its commitment” to enhance their stipend, according to the intern representatives.

MBBS and BDS interns across the Union Territory (UT) had staged protests last month, demanding that their monthly stipend be raised from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000. The interns argued that their stipends have remained unchanged for nearly seven years despite rising workloads and living expenses.

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The agitation had intensified when the interns observed a 48-hour hunger strike in support of their demands.

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The strike was suspended following a meeting chaired by Health Minister Sakina Itoo, which was attended by a delegation of medical interns and senior health department officials.

Earlier, the interns stated that they will resume the stir and begin an indefinite hunger strike from October 10.

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On Tuesday, the interns mentioned that they are now forced to resume the protests since no promises were fulfilled.

“Initially, the government asked us to wait for a month. We waited, however, the promise hasn’t been fulfilled. The interns gave them more time, but again nothing concrete came up and interns are now forced to resume the protests from today,” President of All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA), J&K, Mohammad Momin Khan told The Tribune.

Several protesting interns across medical institutes in J&K are associated with AIMSA.

Late on Monday, several GMC’s held a candle march.

“GMC Anantnag holds a candle march protest against the J&K Government’s repeated betrayal of MBBS & BDS interns over the long-pending stipend hike. Enough of false promises and broken assurances! We demand justice, not empty words. The government must answer!” Mohammad Akib Javid, an intern representative, said in a post on X.