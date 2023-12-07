Why only one seat for PoK, asks migrant leader

Jammu, December 6
The SOS International, an organisation working for people displaced from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the Centre reserving just one seat in the J&K Assembly for the community. SOS International chairperson Rajiv Chuni was reacting to the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from PoK to the legislative assembly, in the Lok Sabha.
“They (Central Government) have humiliated us. We have a population of 17 lakh and our land is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.... We are surprised that we were given just one seat while the valley (Kashmir) migrants with a population of three lakh were given two seats,” Chuni said, expressing his disappointment. He said there are 24 seats reserved for PoK and they have been demanding at least one third of the seats in accordance with their population so that the issues of the community are raised for redressal in the Assembly.
