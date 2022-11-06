Widespread rain, snow likely today in J&K

Srinagar, November 5

Weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Saturday that widespread rain/snow is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

"Widespread rain/snow is expected to occur in J&K during the next 24 beginning Saturday afternoon," an official of the MeT department said. Srinagar recorded 5.6°C, Pahalgam 2°C and Gulmarg 0.5°C minimum temperature today. Drass town in Ladakh region witnessed minus 1.8°C, Kargil 3°C and Leh minus 2°C minimum temperature. — IANS