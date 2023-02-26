Wife of slain Pandit gets appointment letter

Jammu, Febraury 25
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over a government job appointment letter to Suneeta Pandith, wife of Suneel Pandith, a Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian last year.
The L-G handed her the job letter at Raj Bhavan in presence of her family members in Jammu.
