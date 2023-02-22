Wildlife staff capture leopard in Srinagar

Srinagar: A leopard was captured by wildlife men on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday. The wild cat was spotted during pre-dawn hours in the residential area of Bagandar-Lasjan of Srinagar. “After locals informed us, we caught it using tranquilizers,” an official of the wildlife department said. oc
Mehbooba rolled out red carpet for ultras: Chugh
Jammu: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday attacked former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for “playing deceptive and devastating politics with the people of J&K”. Addressing party leaders here, he said, “Mehbooba kept rolling out the red carpet for the militants, ignoring the interest of J&K Hindus.”
