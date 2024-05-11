Will address daily wagers’ issues, says Apni Party

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 10

Apni Party’s state secretary and chief spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin today said the party is committed to addressing the issues of daily wagers, temporary, casual, seasonal and contractual workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his statement, Muntazir said, “I am deeply pained to see the plight of thousands of daily wagers, temporary employees, contractual, casual and seasonal workers in J&K. Despite their dedication and hard work, successive governments have failed to address their genuine demands, including job security.”

“Apni Party has stated time and again that once it receives the public mandate, it will waste no time in addressing the longstanding issues of these workers, who have dedicated years of service in various departments,” he said.

“No society can thrive without nurturing its workforce. We, as a society, owe it to our workers to ensure they receive their due rights and enjoy improved livelihoods with job security. Apni Party will leave no stone unturned to ensure the workers in various government departments get their legitimate rights.”

