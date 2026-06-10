icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Will be game-changer in Ladakh’s progress story, says L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena

Will be game-changer in Ladakh’s progress story, says L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:27 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The long-pending correction was implemented following the intervention of Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, an official spokesperson said. File.
Advertisement

As the Zojila tunnel achieved a major breakthrough on Tuesday, Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said the historic breakthrough would prove to be a game-changer in the development journey of Ladakh.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on X, Saxena said Zojila Tunnel, a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would significantly “strengthen connectivity in the border regions of Ladakh and provide year-round connectivity with the rest of India.”

Advertisement

While thanking Union Minister for Highways and Roadways Nitin Gadkari “for making this project possible and for supporting Ladakh with new road infrastructure projects”, the L-G said it would improve tourism in the UT, create new livelihood avenues and bolster our collective efforts for sustainable development in the high-altitude regions of Ladakh.

Advertisement

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa said the historic breakthrough of the Zojila Tunnel marks the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of the people of Ladakh. Today is not merely an engineering milestone. It is an emotional moment for every family that has endured the hardships of winter isolation for generations,” he said.

He said this tunnel is a lifeline for Ladakh, particularly for the people of Kargil, who have long faced immense challenges during the harsh winter months.

Advertisement

“For decades, all-weather connectivity through Zojila remained a cherished dream and generations of Ladakhis struggled and advocated tirelessly to make it a reality. I congratulate the people of Ladakh on this landmark achievement,” said the MP.

The Ladakh MP said the days of prolonged winter isolation, uncertainty and hardship are now coming to an end. “The Zojila Tunnel will open a new chapter of connectivity, economic growth, tourism, development, national integration and prosperity for our region,” he said.

Mohmad Haneefa said constructing a tunnel of this “magnitude under some of the most challenging geographical, climatic and operational conditions in the world is no ordinary achievement.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts