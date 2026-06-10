Will be game-changer in Ladakh’s progress story, says L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena

As the Zojila tunnel achieved a major breakthrough on Tuesday, Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said the historic breakthrough would prove to be a game-changer in the development journey of Ladakh.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on X, Saxena said Zojila Tunnel, a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would significantly “strengthen connectivity in the border regions of Ladakh and provide year-round connectivity with the rest of India.”

Advertisement

While thanking Union Minister for Highways and Roadways Nitin Gadkari “for making this project possible and for supporting Ladakh with new road infrastructure projects”, the L-G said it would improve tourism in the UT, create new livelihood avenues and bolster our collective efforts for sustainable development in the high-altitude regions of Ladakh.

Advertisement

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa said the historic breakthrough of the Zojila Tunnel marks the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of the people of Ladakh. Today is not merely an engineering milestone. It is an emotional moment for every family that has endured the hardships of winter isolation for generations,” he said.

He said this tunnel is a lifeline for Ladakh, particularly for the people of Kargil, who have long faced immense challenges during the harsh winter months.

Advertisement

“For decades, all-weather connectivity through Zojila remained a cherished dream and generations of Ladakhis struggled and advocated tirelessly to make it a reality. I congratulate the people of Ladakh on this landmark achievement,” said the MP.

The Ladakh MP said the days of prolonged winter isolation, uncertainty and hardship are now coming to an end. “The Zojila Tunnel will open a new chapter of connectivity, economic growth, tourism, development, national integration and prosperity for our region,” he said.

Mohmad Haneefa said constructing a tunnel of this “magnitude under some of the most challenging geographical, climatic and operational conditions in the world is no ordinary achievement.”