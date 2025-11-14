Will dismantle terror ecosystem but society must join fight:L-G

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said the security forces are determined to dismantle terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir but the society needs to join the fight and discharge its duties.

Addressing the 19th Special Convocation of the University of Jammu here today, L-G Sinha said: “Society must actively counter terrorism because it is a multifaceted challenge and society plays a critical role in recognising and reporting suspicious terror activities and counter the radicalisation efforts.”

If people didn’t stand up strongly against terrorism, it would become an existential threat for the society and destroy its stability, peace and progress, he said.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised that education was the most powerful tool for empowerment and equity, and must reach every corner of the Union Territory.

Abdullah said: “Jammu and Kashmir stands at the threshold of transformation. Education is at the heart of this journey — empowering our youth to become innovators, entrepreneurs and nation builders.”

He urged the youth to become agents of positive change and to choose occupations that give them purpose, challenge their abilities and enable them to balance ambition with compassion.

Omar lauded the University of Jammu for serving as a “catalyst of progress,” producing not just skilled graduates but also “responsible, compassionate and resilient citizens.”

“As we march ahead, let us ensure that the light of knowledge reaches every corner — from this campus, from the campuses of Kathua and Bhaderwah, to the remotest hamlets of Poonch, Rajouri and Kishtwar,” he said.

Congratulating medal and degree recipients, Abdullah added, “The medals and degrees you receive are symbols of your perseverance, your teachers’ guidance and your families’ unconditional support.”

More than 400 of the 600 medal recipients were women. Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai noted, “Female scholars have outperformed their male counterparts by a ratio of nearly three to one in securing PhD degrees and gold medals this year, a proud reflection of women’s growing leadership in higher education.”