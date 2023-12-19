Will eliminate terror from J&K, says CRPF

PTI

Jammu, December 18

A senior CRPF officer on Monday said terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is no longer fashionable but considered a “dirty word” now.

“The basic thing we have to understand is that in today's environment, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is no longer fashionable, it is a dirty word. That’s why they (terrorists) will be finished,” Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ADG Nalin Prabhat told reporters at Shopian.

The senior official said a terrorist signs his own death warrant the day he joins a militant group. “Anyone who becomes a terrorist or joins a terrorist organisation signs his death warrant. Terrorists will end because the almighty is with us, with the people and with the nation,” he added. Prabhat said that it did not matter how many ultras were active as they would meet the same fate.

