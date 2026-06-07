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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Will eradicate drugs from villages & towns: J&K L-G Sinha

Will eradicate drugs from villages & towns: J&K L-G Sinha

Says there won’t be safe haven for cross-border drug smugglers

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:28 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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J&K L-G Manoj Sinha. File
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J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said, “The authorities are breaking the chain of the drug trade at every single link.”

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Addressing a public rally at Kishtwar as part of anti-drug campaign, Sinha said the campaign had so far covered 19 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, reinforcing a collective commitment to eradicate drugs from villages and towns. He said whether its cross-border smugglers, peddlers or the terror financiers, there’s no safe haven for them.“Our agencies are hunting down every narco-terrorist and permanently dismantling their networks,” Sinha added.

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He observed that over the past two months, citizens from all walks of life, have walked streets across the Union Territory, shared the pain of affected families and energised the youth.

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“Our goal is to foster a grassroots resistance against drug abuse and end narco-terrorism,” he said.

The L-G said, “For 56 days, I have pursued a single mission of eliminating every drug smuggler and narco-terrorist from this land.”

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“Narco-terrorists and drug smugglers, whether in Pulwama or Ramban, Kulgam or Kishtwar, must understand this truth that there will be no mercy for those who ruin the future of our young generation,” the L-G said.

“We are ensuring that drug addicts who seek a path to recovery are provided all possible assistance and brought back to the mainstream with compassion and dignity. But compassion cannot be wasted on narco-terrorists who profit from others’ ruin, who thrive on destruction, who aim to drain the life from Kishtwar’s villages and towns. My objective is very clear that ruthless action will be taken against narco-terrorists while unwavering protection will be ensured for the innocent,” Sinha said.

The L-G added that although J&K Drug-Free Campaign is scheduled for 100 days, it marks the start of a much larger fight.

“It is a war of years, not a battle of weeks. Victory demands a unified, round-the-clock commitment. By mobilising a whole society, we will ensure that J&K’s soil is completely cleared of drug smugglers and peddlers. During the padyatra, I have witnessed the incredible courage of young men and women breaking the shackles of addiction to reclaim their lives. That is why we cannot fail,” he said.

He added that the administration was embedding the spirit of this mission into the very fabric of our neighbourhoods, equipping communities to recognise the warning signs, intervene early and shield each other.

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