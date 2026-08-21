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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Will expose NC govt’s ‘betrayal’ of public mandate: J&K BJP chief

Will expose NC govt’s ‘betrayal’ of public mandate: J&K BJP chief

Sat Sharma alleged that the people of J&K were subjected to 'betrayal, broken promises and administrative paralysis'

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:34 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma. PTI file
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J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma chaired an organisational meeting at the party headquarters here on Thursday to review the party’s ongoing programmes and strategise future organisational and public outreach initiatives.

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“The meeting reviewed the progress of the party’s ongoing programmes across J&K and finalised the strategy for upcoming campaigns with a clear focus on taking the BJP’s message to every household, strengthening the organisational structure and launching an intensified public movement to expose the failures of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government,” a statement by the party read.

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Addressing the meeting, Sharma alleged that the people of J&K have been subjected to “betrayal, broken promises, and administrative paralysis under the present NC government”. He alleged that the government has failed on every major front, from governance and public welfare to development and accountability, and has completely ignored the aspirations of the people while remaining busy in political rhetoric and blame games.

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“The NC government has miserably failed to fulfil the commitments it made before the people. The growing public resentment is a direct consequence of its anti-people policies, lack of vision and complete administrative failure. The BJP will expose these failures in every village, every ward and every public platform until the truth reaches every citizen,” Sharma alleged.

He said the BJP will aggressively raise every issue concerning the people, including unemployment, basic civic amenities, infrastructure, development, public grievances and administrative inefficiency. He emphasised that BJP legislators, public representatives, and party functionaries will remain continuously among the people, ensuring that their concerns are forcefully raised before every appropriate forum.

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