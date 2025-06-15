DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Will give full support to tourism in Kashmir, says travel agents body

Will give full support to tourism in Kashmir, says travel agents body

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tourists take a shikara ride on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. PTI
Advertisement

The Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) on Saturday assured its full support to tourism in Kashmir, saying it is important for the tour and travel body to stand by the Valley’s tourism industry.

Advertisement

TAFI national president Ajay Prakash said the travel body is on a visit to the Valley to reassure the people of the country that Kashmir is open and safe. “We have 12 chapters in India, all chapter chairmen and committees are here. The aim is to give full support to tourism which is Kashmir’s lifeline because there is no place comparable to this,” he told a press conference here.

Prakash said it is important for them to stand by Kashmir’s tourism industry. “The incident (Pahalgam attack) has left people scared, but today we are here to give a strong message. Through our chapters, clients and agents across India, we will spread the word that Kashmir is open, ready to welcome you (visitors) and is safe and beautiful,” said Prakash.

Advertisement

Prakash said the tour and travel body is in talks with the airlines and hotels to keep the rates reasonable. “Kashmir was booming till some days ago and to get back to that level, support is needed from airlines, hoteliers and tour and travel operators across the country,” said Prakash.

“We will talk to people, do presentations in our chapters about what we saw here. Hopefully, in some months Kashmir will be back to where it was,” he said.

Advertisement

The TAFI national president said it is “foolish” of someone to say ‘boycott Kashmir’. “We have come here to say that we stand with Kashmir, we stand with our brothers in Kashmir and we will support you to the extent that we can. Things will be back to better than they were,” he added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts