Will hire best lawyers to contest J&K's statehood case: Bukhari

PTI

Srinagar, November 12

Altaf Bukhari, chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, on Saturday said his party would hire the country’s best lawyers to fight in the Supreme Court for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. Addressing a public meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium here, Bukhari said J&K’s statehood should be restored. On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked the special status granted to the erstwhile state of J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

People forced into rally, says Azad's party leader Democratic Azad Party leader Salman Nizami alleged that the people were “forcibly gathered in the stadium for the Apni Party's rally as if they were prisoners”. He alleged that the event was sponsored by the ruling party.

It also abrogated Article 35A which allowed the state to define its permanent residents. “The issue is in the Supreme Court and I promise you we will hire the best lawyers to fight for their restoration even if we have to spend crores of rupees. We will fight in the Supreme Court as our case is strong and we will get Articles 370 and 35A back through our lawyers,” Bukhari said.

He said the special status couldn’t be brought back through any election and those who are saying so were befooling the people and “they do not have any shame”. Batting for immediate Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari said the people’s participation in large numbers in the public meeting was a message to the Centre that they want their own elected government and identity.