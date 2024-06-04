Will hold Assembly poll ‘very soon’: CEC

New Delhi, June 3
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said it would start the process of holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir “very soon”. Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the EC was very enthused by the voter turnout in the Union Territory during the Lok Sabha elections, which showed the eagerness of people to participate in the democratic process.
“We will very soon start the process of Assembly elections in J&K. We are very enthused. It is one of the most satisfying moments,” the CEC said. The voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir during the Lok Sabha elections was 58.58 per cent, the highest in four decades. The voter turnout in Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir valley was 51.05 per cent, he added.
While announcing the schedule for Lok Sabha elections in March, Kumar had said that holding Assembly and Parliamentary elections simultaneously in the UT was not practical due to logistical and security reasons.
Whenever Assembly elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, they will be the first since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the division of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.
The electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir is usually spread over a month. Following a delimitation exercise, the number of Assembly seats in the UT has gone up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In December, the Supreme Court had directed the poll panel to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends
Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh