Will move Supreme Court for restoration of elected govt: National Panthers Party

PTI

Jammu, January 30

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of deliberately delaying Assembly polls in J&K, the National Panthers Party (NPP) on Sunday said it was contemplating filing a petition in the Supreme Court for “early restoration of a democratically-elected government” in the Union Territory.

NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said an inordinate delay in the restoration of a democratic government was not only unconstitutional but it also amounted to contempt of the highest court of the country.

Referring to the judgments of the Supreme Court that mandated timely conduct of Assembly elections, Singh accused the Central Government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of defying the apex court’s orders for “vested interests”. He said as the J&K Assembly was dissolved on November 21, 2018, elections to the state Assembly ought to have been completed before May 21, 2019. —