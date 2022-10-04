Will oppose ST status to Paharis in J&K: Gujjar leaders

Jammu, October 3
The J&K Gujjar and Bakerwal Organisations’ Coordination Committee has said it will oppose any move of the government regarding grant of scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Pahari community.
At a press conference held in Jammu on Monday, Anwar Choudhary, convener of the committee, appealed to Amit Shah to allay the apprehensions that ST status of the Gujjars would not be diluted by including another section.
BJP leader Arshad Choudhary said, “Paharis don’t deserve the status of scheduled tribe.”
