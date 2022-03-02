Will reserve jobs for locals of J&K, says Apni Party

Jammu, March 1
Apni Party state general secretary and ex-MLC Syed Asgar Ali today said the party, if came to power, would reserve jobs for local residents in the industrial sector and other projects, including highways.
Chairing a review meeting of party men in Doda during his tour of Chenab valley, he said the region, which had a huge employment potential, felt neglected. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it