Will see increased footfall this winter: Tourism Secy

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 21

Secretary of Tourism and Culture for Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, expressed optimism on Thursday that winter season is poised to be a “grand success” for the region’s tourism.

“Tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are already sold out for upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivals, and it is hoped that this winter will be a grand success for the tourism sector of J&K,” he said.

During a media interaction at SPS Museum in Srinagar, Shah shared insights into the efforts being made to promote offbeat destinations in the ongoing winter season. “The goal is to not only attract tourists but also to generate a sustainable livelihood for the local populace,” he added.

Expressing confidence in the increasing tourist arrivals, both domestic and foreign, he added, “I’m very much confident that the way we see tourist arrivals, both domestic and foreigners in Jammu & Kashmir, this winter will turn out to be good for tourism.”

The Secretary highlighted that several destinations have already been sold out, indicating a positive trend for the tourism sector in UT. He acknowledged the role played by stakeholders in the tourism industry in reviving tourism in the region.

Shah emphasised that this year administration has prioritised and focused on promoting new offbeat destinations to enhance the livelihood of the local population. “There is an element of hope, growth and development in the tourist sector. We see trekking by foreign tourists in the revival mode. Border tourism has also been promoted. Besides traditional destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam, the administration is focusing on Sonamarg, Bhaderwah, Sanasar-like places,” he added.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar